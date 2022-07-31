Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Both Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines as of late.

The star golfer officially left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, taking the money.

Sims, meanwhile, continues to grow her brand on social media.

This week, the longtime model and actress showed off some racy beach photos on Instagram. Sims is helping launch a swimsuit brand.

"That’s a wrap! Can’t wait to share the rest! Thank YOU @oneoneswim for the opportunity to create some girl gang inspired swimwear and for my actual girl gang for flying to the Bahamas for a jam packed 24 hours to shoot for me," she wrote.

That's quite a photoshoot.

Hopefully Sims' swimsuit launch is a successful one.