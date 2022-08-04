Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Over the past few months, golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines.

Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series earlier this summer. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result.

He's not the only one in the relationship making money moves, though. Sim, a model and actress, launched her own swimsuit line and has been posting a series of photos and videos showcasing the new line.

"Ahead of the launch, I’d like to gift YOU and your squad swimsuits from my @oneoneswim collection!" she said. To enter the giveaway, tag me in a reel and/or TikTok of your girls, tell me your travel plans, and how you would rock the collection! Get creative- there’s no right or wrong way to do this. Just wanna get to know you and your plans!! 🌈😘💞 Deadline is Aug. 17! I’ll send your whole group swimsuits from this collab for your trip!"

Over the past few weeks, she's shared multiple photos showing off the swimsuits she helped create.

Brooks and Jena seem to be doing quite well in life.