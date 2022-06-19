Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy U.S. Open Photo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Brooks Koepka isn't having the best time at the 2022 U.S. Open, as he's currently +4 and in 53rd place heading into his final nine holes on Sunday.

His wife appears to be enjoying herself, though.

Jena Sims, who married Koepka earlier this year, shared a fun U.S. Open photo on Saturday.

"Got the (country) club goin’ 🆙," she wrote.

Sims, a model and actress, dated Koepka for several years before the happy couple tied the knot earlier this year.

The final round of the U.S. Open is airing on NBC.