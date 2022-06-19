Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy U.S. Open Photo
Brooks Koepka isn't having the best time at the 2022 U.S. Open, as he's currently +4 and in 53rd place heading into his final nine holes on Sunday.
His wife appears to be enjoying herself, though.
Jena Sims, who married Koepka earlier this year, shared a fun U.S. Open photo on Saturday.
"Got the (country) club goin’ 🆙," she wrote.
Sims, a model and actress, dated Koepka for several years before the happy couple tied the knot earlier this year.
The final round of the U.S. Open is airing on NBC.