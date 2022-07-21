Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photos

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Jena Sims, girlfriend of Brooks Koepka of the United States (not pictured), attends the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, recently enjoyed a tropical vacation.

It's been a big year for the Koepkas.

Brooks and Jena got married, while the former PGA Tour star made the jump to LIV Golf.

Jena took to Instagram this week to show off some racy vacation photos.

"From instagram fiancé to instagram husband," she joked.

Jena has always been pretty playful on social media.

Golf's major season is over, so in order to watch Brooks play moving forward this year, you'll have to tune into LIV Golf.