Look: Bryson DeChambeau Committed To Playing Golf Tournament

Bryson DeChambeau has been out of action since the Masters due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. That being said, it sounds like he'll return to the golf course next week.

On Wednesday, it was announced that DeChambeau has committed to playing in next week’s Memorial Tournament.

DeChambeau recently withdrew from the PGA Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge because of his injury.

The former U.S. Open winner's commitment to he Memorial Tournament shouldn't surprise fans though. He has been hinting at this decision.

“Next week, you never know, I’m going to try to give it a run again and see if it can hold up longer,” DeChambeau said at Southern Hills last week, via Golf Channel. “But Memorial is when I believe I’ll have full strength and I’ll hopefully be getting it back to 200 mph ball speed and playing the competitive-level golf that I want to play.”

DeChambeau has struggled mightily this year, missing the cut for the Masters, Valero Texas Open and Farmers Insurance Open.

We'll see if DeChambeau can return to elite form next week.