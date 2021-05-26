The Spun

Look: Bryson DeChambeau Fires Back At Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau walks with his broken driver.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States hands reacts after breaking his driver on the seventh tee during the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 06, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Golf has been dominating the headlines over the past few days and that domination continued this afternoon when the PGA Tour announced the groups for The Match.

Reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will reunite to take on first-time participants Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

Following the announcement, Brooks Koepka – who has a budding rivalry with DeChambeau – had a two-word message for Aaron Rogers. “Sorry bro,” Koepka said to the Packers quarterback.

Well, DeChambeau saw that comment and had a response for the four-time major champion. “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!” DeChabeau said on Twitter this afternoon.

DeChambeau recently made headlines for a short appearance in a video that went viral. In a post-round interview, Brooks Koepka talked about the difficulty of putting in heavy winds when DeChambeau walked across the screen behind him.

Koepka clearly wasn’t happy with someone DeChambeau said or did and let that show. “I lost my train of thought. Yeah, hearing that bulls—t,” he said.

The two have developed an interesting dynamic over the past two years and the golfing world is loving the rivalry. Golf traditionally doesn’t have rivalries – at least not recently.

Brooks and Bryson are giving the fans a show.


