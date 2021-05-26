Look: Bryson DeChambeau Has A Message For Tom Brady

The Match won’t be until July, but the trash-talking between Team Mickelson-Brady and Team DeChambeau-Rodgers has been going on since it was announced. And after hours of memes from Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau had a message for him.

Earlier today, Brady posted a meme making fun of DeChambeau. He implied that DeChambeau was just happy to be in The Match with teammate Aaron Rodgers.

DeChambeau was not amused, though. He took to Twitter and declared that Brady and Mickelson will be so “deflated” from their loss that it will feel like the infamous 2014 AFC Championship.

“@TomBrady, once @AaronRodgers12 and I take down you and @PhilMickelson, you will feel just as deflated as those balls were in the AFC Championship game,” he wrote.

@TomBrady, once @AaronRodgers12 and I take down you and @PhilMickelson, you will feel just as deflated as those balls were in the AFC Championship game. pic.twitter.com/K3KobiDLya — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau clearly though he had some kind of zinger with that one. The “Deflategate” controversy is one of the most well-known incidents in the history of sports.

But fans were clearly unimpressed by DeChambeau’s attempt at clapping back. The comments section on his post is filled with disappointed replies.

“Swing and a miss,” one fan wrote.

“thanks for the circle bryson, couldnt figure it out without it,” wrote another.

“a 1 time major winner talking trash to a 6 time major winner and a 7 time Super Bowl winner is about as Millennial as it gets,” a third wrote.

DeChambeau will get his chance to clap back on the golf course this July 6 on TNT.