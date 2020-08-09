Look: Bryson DeChambeau Nails Ridiculous 95-Foot Birdie Putt

Bryson DeChambeau closed out his third round at the PGA Championship in magnificent fashion with an improbable long birdie putt.

Sitting 95 feet away from the pin on the par-4 18th hole, DeChambeau seemingly would have done well to just make par and get out of the day at -5 for the weekend. Instead, he wound up sinking the putt to make a birdie.

Typically, the beefy DeChambeau makes headlines for his driving distance. Today, he did so because of this long-range putt.

Check it out:

At -4 for the day and -6 for the weekend, Bryson DeChambeau has put himself in the thick of contention heading into Sunday’s final round at TPC Harding Park.

Currently, DeChambeau is in a five-way tie for seventh place. Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler are all tied for second at -7.

The leader thus far is Haotong Li at -8.