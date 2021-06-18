Just a few weeks ago, the golf world watched as a video of Brooks Koepka reacting to Bryson DeChambeau went viral.

Koepka stood for a post-round interview as DeChambeau cruised through the scene. Brooks was clearly thrown by something that Bryson said and fans could see the disdain painted all over his face.

Video of the moment hit the internet and, naturally, it went viral at the time. Fast forward to a few weeks later and now the golf world has its second video of Bryson somewhat interrupting a Brooks Koepka interview.

The new video shows Brooks gearing up for his post-round interview. In the background a group of people walks by and Bryson DeChambeau can be clearly seen jumping into the frame and waving his arms.

Check it out.

Immediately after the last video went viral, reporters asked Koepka if his rivalry with Bryson is “good for the game.”

“Yeah, I think it’s good for the game. I really do,” Koepka said. “The fact that golf’s on pretty much every news outlet for about two weeks pretty consistently, I think that’s a good thing. It’s growing the game.”

Well, with the latest video trending on social media, it sounds like these two will be dominating the headlines once again.

As for their play on the course, Brooks shot a two-under 69 and sits two shots off the lead. Meanwhile, Bryson shot a two-over 73 and sits six shots back.