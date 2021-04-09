Bryson DeChambeau got off to a rough start in the first round of the 2021 Masters at Augusta National on Thursday. Friday is going a bit better for the 27-year-old, but not by much.

DeChambeau finished 11 strokes behind tournament leader Justin Rose after the first day of action. To make matters worse, he also trailed 63-year-old Bernhard Langer by two strokes and tied 63-year-old Ian Woosnam.

To put it lightly, DeChambeau looks uncomfortable. He can’t find any rhythm in his short game and most of his absurdly-far drives have gone wayward. It isn’t getting any easier in the second round, either.

DeChambeau is clearly frustrated with how his Masters performance is shaping up. He looked completely lost during Friday’s play.

Take a look.

The dynamic of Bryson’s reaction and @TheMasters theme music has me dying 💀 pic.twitter.com/VeZnYQZy6f — Paul Trimmier (@paul_trimmier) April 9, 2021

As much as Bryson DeChambeau would like to, you just can’t overpower Augusta National.

Frankly, this isn’t anything new from the 27-year-old. He produced another abysmal performance at the 2020 Masters, finishing 18 strokes behind Dustin Johnson, who won the tournament for the first time in his career.

DeChambeau is simply failing to take advantage of simple opportunities this week. He had an eagle opportunity during Friday’s play, but miscalculated the putting slope and missed badly, settling for a birdie in the process.

DeChambeau has plenty of work to do if he wants to make the cut and play on into the weekend. He’s currently tied for 36th place with a two-over score.