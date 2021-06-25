Look: Bubba Watson Just Broke The Head Off Of His Driver

Round Two of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut is currently underway and two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson is currently having a very strong tournament. But it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows for him on the course today.

During his round, Watson hit the ball and watched it curve left but safely onto the fairway. Unfortunately, the head of his driver came off with the hit.

Several crowd members could be heard laughing at the bizarre sight, but the comedy didn’t end there. Video shows Watson’s caddy Ted Scott trying seemingly in vain to fix the two-time major winner’s driver.

PGA Tour rules have harsh restrictions on replacing clubs during an event. Repairing that driver had to be a priority for Team Watson.

Fortunately, it looks like Watson was able to either fix or replace the driver.

Bubba's caddie Ted Scott fulfilling the "other duties as assigned" part of the gig. pic.twitter.com/EUF2xud2dJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2021

Bubba Watson is currently in a tie for second with a 6-under through 13 holes. He’s one stroke behind Travelers leader Kramer Hickok.

Watson has not won a PGA Tour event since 2018. But he’s historically had some of his best performances at the Travelers Championship. He’s a three-time winner of the event, and his last win just so happened to come at Cromwell.

Perhaps this weekend will be the one where Watson’s drought finally comes to an end.

He just needs to avoid breaking any more clubs on Saturday and Sunday.