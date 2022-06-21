Look: Collin Morikawa's Agent Has Responded To The Rumors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Collin Morikawa of the United States smiles in celebration after making his final putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There are rumors of a "second wave" of talent from the PGA Tour leaving for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. One of the names being mentioned is Collin Morikawa.

Morikawa's agent, Andrew Kipper, poured cold water on those rumors this Tuesday.

"The rumors about Collin are categorically false," Kipper said.

In other words, Morikawa is not leaving the PGA Tour.

Morikawa would most likely receive a massive payday to join LIV Golf, but there are plenty of players who will remain committed to the PGA Tour.

Morikawa officially turned pro in 2019. He has been one of the best players on the PGA Tour over the past few years.

One thing that stands out about Morikawa is that he saves his best performances for major championships.

In 2020, Morikawa captured the PGA Championship by edging out Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson. The following year, he won The Open Championship. He had a real chance to capture the U.S. Open this past weekend, but he ultimately fell short of that goal.