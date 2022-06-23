Look: Donald Trump Takes A Side In PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 10: Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. The controversial £100m course opens to the public on Sunday July 15. Further plans to build hotels and homes on the site have been put on hold until a decision has been made on the building of an offshore windfarm nearby. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

There have been a lot of conversations about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Invitational Series over the past month. Former President Donald Trump is the latest notable figure to comment on this subject.

Trump issued his statement regarding LIV Golf on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Judging by Trump's latest social media post, he's happy that LIV Golf is now competing with the PGA Tour.

"So INTERESTING to see the PGA Tour finally start to treat its players fairly now that the LIV Tour has opened to such a big BANG," Trump said. "They have finally increased purses to players, substantially, and I am sure will soon be reducing their massive executive salaries in order to make things work.

"The players are now asking, however, why didn't they raise the purses long ago? Also, what will happen to the TREMENDOUSLY valuable Tax Exempt Status that the PGA Tour now enjoys?

LIV Golf has acquired a plethora of big-name golfers over the past few weeks, such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed.

On the flip side, there are plenty of players who remain committed to the PGA Tour, like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.