Look: Donald Trump's Special Golf Towel Is Going Viral

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - JULY 28: (L-R) Team Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC interacts with former U.S. President Donald Trump on the fourth hole during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images) Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Former United States president Donald Trump played in a pro-am at a LIV Golf event held at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey earlier this week.

Trump, the 45th president of the United States, reportedly had the presidential seal on his golf towel, cart and other items.

"Trump used the presidential seal on towels, golf carts, and other items during the LIV Golf tournament at Bedminster. It's against federal law to use the seal in ways that could convey 'a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government,'" Kyle Griffin tweeted.

Don't expect anything to come of this, though.

"While violating this law could result in imprisonment of “not more than six months,” a fine or both, these punishments are rarely doled out," the Washington Post reports.

Donald Trump has publicly supported LIV Golf in their ongoing battle with the PGA Tour.