Look: Dustin Johnson Asked Extremely Weird Question By Reporter

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 28: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2020 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Just when you thought you've seen it all in the sports world, a reporter decided to ask Dustin Johnson a ridiculous question at his latest press conference.

Prior to the following round of LIV Golf's latest event, a reporter asked Johnson, "Why is my father's love conditional?"

Johnson tried his best to answer this personal question.

"You're going to have to answer that one, bud. I can't do that," Johnson said. "I'm not really sure. I mean, you're fairly nice looking."

It doesn't seem like the reporter was just trying to joke around with Johnson. After all, he asked the same question to Branden Grace and Carlos Ortiz.

Here's the bizarre exchange:

Johnson has been having a really strong week, shooting a 4-under 68 in each of the first two rounds.

We'll find out this Saturday if Johnson can seal the deal with another impressive round.