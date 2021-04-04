Look: Dustin Johnson Posts Message Ahead Of The Masters

Last November Dustin Johnson claimed his first green jacket when he won The Masters by shooting a historic 20 strokes under par. And by the looks of things, he’s ready to get his second.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Johnson declared that he is excited to return to Augusta and join The Masters. The 85th edition of The Masters is slated for next weekend.

Johnson will be among the betting favorites for the first major of 2021. Given that he’s already got one win under his belt this year – the Saudi International this past February – he should be in top form.

But the competition should be pretty fierce. Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy will all be in Augusta too.

Excited to get back to Augusta and for the start of @TheMasters. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) April 4, 2021

One notable absence from The Masters will be five-time winner Tiger Woods, who is still recovering from a terrible car accident suffered earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how Augusta National chooses to pay tribute to Woods, if they do at all.

Last year Dustin Johnson won the Masters took a four-stroke lead into the Final Round but still had Im Sung-Jae and Cameron Smith hot on his tail. But Johnson held them off and secured his Masters win by five strokes.

We’ll see if he can do it again and become the first golfer since Woods himself to win back-to-back green jackets.