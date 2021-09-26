Look: Dustin Johnson Ryder Cup Answer Is Going Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Team USA finally put its demons behind it as the team boat-raced Europe in the Ryder Cup.

Team Europe won four of the last five Ryder Cups entering this weekend. However, the Americans were heavily-favored and had a plethora of the top 10 players in the world on its squad.

Team USA entered the final day of competition with an 11-5 lead. It would have taken an epic collapse in the singles matches to lose. Instead, the Americans added eight more points en route to a dominant 19-9 win.

Following the tournament, the Americans immediately started celebrating – as they should. By the time they got to the post-match press conference, let’s just say they were having a good time.

One reporter asked Dustin Johnson if he’d be able to keep up with the rest of the team while partying after the win. The 36-year-old paused for a second before delivering an incredible line.

“Abso-f-lutely,” he said.

Dustin Johnson gets asked, as the old guy of the bunch, if he can out party the rest of the team. His answer was perfect.😂 pic.twitter.com/gDeHgvUAFR — BroBible (@BroBible) September 26, 2021

Dustin and the rest of Team USA will be partying well into the night. After a dominant victory over Team Europe, they have every reason to.

DJ remains one of the best interviews in sports.