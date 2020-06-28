Look: Dustin Johnson Had To Get Wet In His Final Round

Dustin Johnson is two strokes up in the final round of the Travelers Championship on Sunday afternoon, but things got a little dicey for the 36-year-old golfer on the 15th hole.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion attempted to drive the green on the short par four hole. The 15th hole is playing at 294 yards in the final round, a drivable distance for the game’s top players.

Johnson’s drive barely made it over the water, though. Somehow, the ball stayed up in the rough, keeping it in play.

After taking off his shoes and socks – and rolling up his pants legs – Johnson got in the water and attempted to chip the ball onto the green. He gave it a go, but wasn’t able to muscle the ball up to the elevated green.

Johnson had two feet in the water for this shot, which almost rolled back into the water:

Despite all of that, Johnson was able to get up and down. He made par on the hole to stay at -20 for the tournament.

Johnson is now two strokes up on Kevin Streelman, who’s at -18 through 16 holes. Johnson’s playing partner, Brendon Todd, had a brutal meltdown on the No. 12 hole. Todd, who started the day as the leader, is now -14 for the tournament. He’s in 11th place.

The final round of the Travelers Championship is currently in a weather delay. Play is expected to resume in about 30 minutes at the top of the hour.

Johnson is looking to hold off the field and secure his 21st win on the PGA Tour.

The final round of the tournament is being televised on CBS.