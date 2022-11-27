Look: Dustin Johnson's Wife Shared Racy Photo

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Paulina Gretzky, fiancée of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), looks on during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's good to be Dustin Johnson these days.

The former PGA Tour star turned LIV Golf player is raking in the money after winning on his new tour.

He's also winning off the course.

Johnson married Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the legendary NHL star, earlier this year. Paulina Gretzky appears to be having a good holiday season.

Paulina Gretzky shared some racy outfit photos on social media this week.

Those are quite the dresses for the wife of the longtime golf star. We don't usually see those on the course...

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Paulina Gretzky looks on during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Happy holidays to the Johnson-Gretzky family.