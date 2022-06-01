Look: Dustin Johnson's Wife Shared Racy Vacation Photos

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Paulina Gretzky looks on near the seventh hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson made headlines this week, when he committed to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational, putting his PGA Tour status in jeopardy.

The money he's receiving is quite large, though.

According to reports, Johnson is receiving north of $100 million for his entry into the LIV golf world.

Perhaps that money can be put to some new vacations for DJ, his wife, Paulina Gretzky, and the family.

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the legendary NHL star, has shared some vacation photos on Instagram.

Perhaps the Johnson family will get to experience some new parts of the world thanks to his golf decision, as well.

The PGA Tour could come down hard on him, though.