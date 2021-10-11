A new video of Tiger Woods walking without a noticeable limp has surfaced.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Woods is seen walking without crutches. He doesn’t even display a limp.

Woods is still recovering from his car crash back in February. He has yet to compete competitively since then.

The 45-year-old was in Florida over the weekend watching his son, Charlie, compete in a junior tournament.

Tiger Woods is off crutches and walking without a limp … new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. https://t.co/1hoXKmR2sC — TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2021

It’s safe to say golf fans are excited.

And it definitely sounds like Tiger Woods is making significant progress back from his injury.

🚨BACK ON THE COURSE — Tiger Woods was seen this weekend in Florida watching his son compete at a junior event. TW was wearing a sleeve on his right leg & golf clothes on the range with a club in hand. First sighting in quite some time. 🙌 (Post credit: Mack Williams / Facebook) pic.twitter.com/U7Ie42ZxOE — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) October 9, 2021

Here’s what ESPN.com had to say about the viral photo:

The 45-year-old golfer is pictured watching his son, Charlie, competing at the event. He was wearing golf gear and had a sleeve on his right leg. His girlfriend, Erica, is also in the image, standing next to him. These are the first images of Woods in a long time, as he has been relatively out of public view since his car accident earlier this year.

It’s still unclear when Woods will next compete, if at all in coming months. But it’s certainly encouraging to see Woods making more public appearances and walking without a limp or crutches.

Woods had been using crutches as of late July, according to TMZ. He’s clearly progressed in his rehab process.

We wish Woods all the best as he continues to recover. And hopefully we’ll get to see him take to a course in coming months.