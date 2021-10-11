The Spun

Look: Encouraging Tiger Woods Video Has Surfaced

Tiger Woods' opening tee shot at the U.S. Open.MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 17, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A new video of Tiger Woods walking without a noticeable limp has surfaced.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Woods is seen walking without crutches. He doesn’t even display a limp.

Woods is still recovering from his car crash back in February. He has yet to compete competitively since then.

The 45-year-old was in Florida over the weekend watching his son, Charlie, compete in a junior tournament.

It’s safe to say golf fans are excited.

And it definitely sounds like Tiger Woods is making significant progress back from his injury.

Here’s what ESPN.com had to say about the viral photo:

The 45-year-old golfer is pictured watching his son, Charlie, competing at the event. He was wearing golf gear and had a sleeve on his right leg. His girlfriend, Erica, is also in the image, standing next to him. These are the first images of Woods in a long time, as he has been relatively out of public view since his car accident earlier this year.

It’s still unclear when Woods will next compete, if at all in coming months. But it’s certainly encouraging to see Woods making more public appearances and walking without a limp or crutches.

Woods had been using crutches as of late July, according to TMZ. He’s clearly progressed in his rehab process.

We wish Woods all the best as he continues to recover. And hopefully we’ll get to see him take to a course in coming months.

