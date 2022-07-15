Look: Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Tiger Woods Today

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

The fact that Tiger Woods toughed it out to play at The Open Championship is significant. But it's not looking pretty.

Woods, 46, is seven-over on the day and will miss the cut.

Some fans are wondering whether or not this is it for the all-time great.

"@TigerWoods is the GOAT . There will never be better. However, the reality now is with his injuries & inability to compete regularly he's starting to look sad & regularly misses cuts. Time to reassess and potentially retire from competitive golf with dignity. #greatestever," said Alan Scott.

"Tiger Woods needs to retire #TheOpen," said Charlotte Coates.

"Painful watching Tiger. Undeniably the greatest of all time but its pretty evident he needs to retire now. Can't be enjoyable for him whatsoever and he's clearly in a lot of pain. Absolutely nothing prove #tigerwoods #TheOpen," Lenny wrote.

"He won’t retire, but I can see Tiger Woods stepping away from golf indefinitely after Round 2 of #TheOpen," said Joel Hines.

"I’m a big Tiger Woods fan but it’s time for him to retire. He’s not winning another major . This could be a bad take but he says he only enters tourneys if he thinks he’s gonna win. His head has to be on retirement," said Andrew Wengrowski.

Are we seeing the end of Tiger Woods? We hope not. But his performance at The Open may suggest otherwise.