Look: Fans Are Not Happy After Golfer Receives 1-Stroke Penalty

Golf hole.

Golf fans are becoming more and more frustrated with certain stingy rules related to the sport. One of those ridiculous rules manifested itself at the RBC Heritage tournament on Saturday.

Si Woo Kim’s birdie attempt at RBC Heritage on Saturday came as close as it could to not dropping in the hole. After over a minute wait, and a bit of luck because of a breeze, the ball eventually fell in the hole.

Woo Kim proceeded to celebrate, as he should’ve. It’s not too often a ball takes over a minute to finally move some more and drop. Woo Kim’s celebration came to a halt when a PGA official explained a penalty that was assessed because of the series of events.

The official explained the rule, which adds a one-stroke penalty if a ball takes longer than 10 seconds to drop into a hole. Woo Kim’s putt was ruled a par, rather than a birdie, as a result.

Take a look.

PGA Tour rules official Stephen Cox did offer an explanation to the penalty, but it doesn’t offer much clarity on the situation.

“The mechanics of that rule are that, even though that ball may be in motion at that point in time, the player is still entitled to either tap it in or, in your case, you waited,” Cox explained. “And because you waited beyond 10 seconds that ball would be …because it was beyond 10 seconds the additional stroke would be added to your score.”

If you’re having a hard time understanding the rule here, you’re not alone.

Si Woo Kim was penalized because he waited more than 10 seconds for a ball to drop into a hole. If any rule needs adjusting, it’s that one.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.