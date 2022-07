Look: Fan's Embarrassing Mistake At Golf Tournament Goes Viral

If you attend a golf tournament in person, you might come across a golf ball or two.

Do not pick those balls up.

That might seem obvious to most, but to one fan this past weekend, it was not.

Video of a female fan picking up a golf ball and holding it up like a trophy has gone viral on social media.

Oops!

Leave the balls in play, people, even if they're beyond the ropes.