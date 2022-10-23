Look: Fans React To Paige Spiranac's Halloween Costume

What should Paige Spiranac be for Halloween this year?

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is no stranger to dressing up.

In anticipation of Halloween this year, Spiranac shared her viral costume from a year ago.

Now that's a Halloween costume, Paige.

"Harley Quinn, very nice, but you need a pistol for when people ask you "what did you shoot!" It's golf," one fan wrote.

"Perfect," one fan added.

"Justine Reed please 🤞🏼," another fan joked.

"Something to do with Italy….or court-jesterish from merry old England," one fan added.

Happy Halloween, Paige!