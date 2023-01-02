Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Star Golfer

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Natalie Gulbis acknowledges the crowd on the 17th hole during the third round of the CME Group Titleholders at Tiburon Golf Club on November 23, 2013 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The new year has arrived, which means the first major tournament of the golf season, The Masters, is almost here.

We're only a couple of months away from hearing the birds chirping and seeing the azaleas blooming at Augusta National.

In honor of golf's 2023 season approaching fast, let's take a look back at when one of the sport's prominent golfers posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Natalie Gulbis posed for the iconic swimsuit edition a couple of years ago.

Some of Gulbis' top shots have gone viral on social media, as well.

For the star golfer, it was a true honor.

"Anyone who has ever done swimsuit or fashion modeling, or as an athlete, just to be invited is a huge honor. It’s something I’ve wanted to be a part of for quite a few years, and I was so excited when they asked me to be a part of it," Gulbis said, via Golf Channel.

Perhaps we'll see another prominent golfer or two posing in the 2023 issue.