Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Star Golfer
The new year has arrived, which means the first major tournament of the golf season, The Masters, is almost here.
We're only a couple of months away from hearing the birds chirping and seeing the azaleas blooming at Augusta National.
In honor of golf's 2023 season approaching fast, let's take a look back at when one of the sport's prominent golfers posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Natalie Gulbis posed for the iconic swimsuit edition a couple of years ago.
Some of Gulbis' top shots have gone viral on social media, as well.
For the star golfer, it was a true honor.
"Anyone who has ever done swimsuit or fashion modeling, or as an athlete, just to be invited is a huge honor. It’s something I’ve wanted to be a part of for quite a few years, and I was so excited when they asked me to be a part of it," Gulbis said, via Golf Channel.
Perhaps we'll see another prominent golfer or two posing in the 2023 issue.