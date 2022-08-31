Look: Gary Player Rips Prominent Golfer For Leaving PGA Tour

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Gary Player of South Africa reacts to his shot from the first tee during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nine-time major champion Gary Player took aim at one PGA Tour member who recently defected to LIV Golf during an interview with BBC on Wednesday.

Player, 86, blasted the LIV series in general before taking aim at Cam Smith, who joined the Saudi-backed league this week after winning the 2022 Open Championship in July.

"Here's a young man I really thought was going to be a superstar. Now what sort of future does he have?" Player asked about Smith. "Will he be able to realize this great dream of being a champion? I don't know."

Player is far from the first person to express his disapproval for the LIV series, but it is interesting that he went after Smith by name.

There were rumors that Smith was making the move even as he was in the process of winning the title at St. Andrews last month.

The 29-year-old Australian was introduced as one of the newest members of LIV Golf this week.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Smith said at his intro presser. “I think this is the future of golf. I love how it is out here. It’s a little more laidback on the range, the music playing. I love that stuff. I just can’t wait to be a part of this.”