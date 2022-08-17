Look: Gary Player Shares Heartbreaking Message Wednesday

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Gary Player of South Africa reacts to his shot from the first tee during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Gary Player took to social media with a heartbreaking message on Wednesday night.

The longtime PGA Tour star revealed that it's been one year since he lost his longtime wife.

Player said he's saddened every day by the loss of his longtime wife.

"I cannot fathom that it's now been one year without the love of my life by my side. I've been keeping busy as a means to distract myself, but I feel Vivienne’s absence every day. Despite my family’s pain, it brings me solace knowing that she's at peace. We love and miss you, Viv," he wrote.

Player is one of the most-influential figures in the history of the game. His longtime wife was an incredible woman.

Our thoughts are with Gary and his family.