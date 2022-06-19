Look: Goalpost Graphic Goes Viral During The U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is heading to a thrilling finish at The Country Club.

Along the way, NBC got creative by imposing a graphic of an NFL goalpost. Unfortunately, nobody was able to receive three points for shooting inside the sticks.

The graphic drew mixed reviews among viewers on Twitter.

As the final round inches closer to a conclusion, Matt Fitzpatrick has jumped atop the leaderboard with birdies in the 13th and 15th holes. At 6-under for the tournament, he's one stroke ahead of 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.

Even on the day, Will Zalatoris has dropped to third place at 4-under. Hideki Matsuyama also made a furious push up the U.S. Open leaderboard with five birdies Sunday, but he'll likely finish short with a final score of 3-under.

Although nobody is likely to line up for a field goal, NBC continues to cover the U.S. Open's conclusion.