Look: Golf Fans Are Loving Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac gave her followers a pretty cool gift on Friday.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, released her latest golf towel.

It's "Happy Gilmore" themed.

Spiranac released the photo on social media on Friday afternoon to rave reviews.

Unsurprisingly, golf fans are eating it up.

"I love happy gilmore," one fan wrote.

"Twitter goes Boom," one fan added.

"That's ridiculous," another fan added.

Spiranac has been treating her followers to some good golf content this week.

Well done, Paige.