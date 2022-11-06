Look: Golf Fans React To Paige Spiranac's Swing Video

Paige Spiranac is here to help, golf fans.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on Instagram earlier this weekend.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, showed off her swing tips on Instagram earlier this weekend.

"Struggling to find the sweet spot? Just not hitting it right? Well I’m here to help😏," she wrote.

Golf fans appreciate the advice

"How much do you charge for a full year of in person lessons? I feel like you’re the missing link for me to break 100 for 9 holes," one fan wrote.

"I got a dad bod with T-Rex arms. Is there hope? Lmao," another fan wondered.

"Drive for dough, putt for show, but the wedge gives you the edge... I practice 100yrd and in 50% with my wedge, took 12 strokes off my game ...where its won," one fan added.

"Pause at the top for me is the toughest part of 'tempo'. Often will forget it in my swing thought. then it's a rushed swing. Tempo - Pause - Tempo. got it!" another fan admitted.

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

If only we could all golf like Paige Spiranac.