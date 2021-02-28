Look: Golf Fans Are Loving Phil Mickelson’s Outfit Today

Legendary lefty Phil Mickelson is just one of many golfers paying tribute to Tiger Woods at the final round of the WGC Workday Championship today.

Woods is currently in the hospital recovering from multiple procedures to repair the serious leg injuries he suffered in a car crash last week. As a tip of the cap to the 15-time major champion, competitors at the WGC Workday Championship are wearing red and black, Tiger’s traditional Sunday outfit.

Mickelson, a longtime friend and rival of Woods, is looking especially authentic. He’s basically wearing the same exact outfit that Tiger wears often.

Check it out below.

🚨NEW: Phil Mickelson has arrived in Sunday Red ☢️ pic.twitter.com/cqiO59aEvf — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 28, 2021

Mickelson isn’t in contention for the championship in Bradenton, but he is making Tiger proud so far today. Currently, Lefty is -2 on the day and -6 for the weekend.

Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel are tied atop the leaderboard right now at -14, with Webb Simpson one stroke back and Brooks Koepka two shots off the pace.

We’ve got a good finish coming up it seems.