Look: Golf Star Collin Morikawa Got Married This Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Last weekend was one to remember for PGA Tour standout Collin Morikawa.

On Saturday, the two-time major champion married his longtime girlfriend Katherine Zhu. The pair, who got engaged last November, were wed in what appeared on social media to be a beautiful ceremony.

"A day we will remember forever," said Zhu in the caption for her Instagram post commemorating the occasion.

Morikawa also shared a photo from the afternoon. The couple got their dog Koa, a goldendoodle, involved in the festivities.

The Morikawas received plenty of congratulations from Collin's golfing constituents in the comments, and the official PGA Tour Twitter account also sent along well wishes.

Like her husband, Katherine Zhu was an accomplished collegiate golfer. She competed at Pepperdine while Collin played at Cal.

Congratulations to the happy couple, even if their honeymoon has to wait a bit as Morikawa heads to the Bahamas to play in the Hero World Challenge.