Look: Golf Star Justin Thomas Got Married This Weekend

Last weekend was a big one for PGA Tour star Justin Thomas. The reason why? He got married.

Thomas and his now wife Jillian Wisniewski have been together for several years and were engaged in 2021. They tied the knot over the weekend in what was apparently a phone-less ceremony and reception.

"When it comes to being present, there’s nothing better than a phone-free wedding," wrote Golf.com's Claire Rogers. "When it comes to my social media sleuthing, on the other hand, there’s nothing worse than a phone-free wedding.

"Here’s what we know about the event: It was in Franklin, Tennessee. (Thank you to Smylie Kaufman for tagging the location on Instagram.) Jordan Spieth was JT’s best man. Cute! And while I will take a moment to point out the fact that JT was not Spieth’s best man, I think that’s because Spieth has a brother and Thomas is an only child."

While the Thomases clearly wanted to keep their wedding private, we'll keep our eyes posted for any content from the event on social media.

Congrats to Justin and Jillian!