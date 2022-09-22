Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Paulina Gretzky looks on near the seventh hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Well, this is awkward...

Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference.

Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question.

“If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your life, would you rather take your fishing pole or Paulina if you had one choice?” Akili Johnson of DrunkByTheTurn asked.

Johnson awkwardly avoided the question.

“I can’t answer that question," Johnson responded.

Dustin and Paulina have been together for several years, though they just got married this past year. Paulina is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 27: Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and wife Paulina Gretzky arrive to the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images) Mike Stobe/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Golf fans took to social media to react to the awkward press conference.

"Who says journalism is dead?" one fan wrote.

"What an idiot. Dude your wife is always the answer to this question," another fan wrote.

Paulina has been supportive of Dustin throughout his career, including his move to LIV Golf.

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Dustin Johnson of team United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky after defeating Team Europe 19 to 9 during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Perhaps Dustin will just go with his wife if he's asked a similar question again.