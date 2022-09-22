Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News
Well, this is awkward...
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference.
Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question.
“If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your life, would you rather take your fishing pole or Paulina if you had one choice?” Akili Johnson of DrunkByTheTurn asked.
Johnson awkwardly avoided the question.
“I can’t answer that question," Johnson responded.
Dustin and Paulina have been together for several years, though they just got married this past year. Paulina is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.
Golf fans took to social media to react to the awkward press conference.
"Who says journalism is dead?" one fan wrote.
"What an idiot. Dude your wife is always the answer to this question," another fan wrote.
Paulina has been supportive of Dustin throughout his career, including his move to LIV Golf.
Perhaps Dustin will just go with his wife if he's asked a similar question again.