Look: Golf World Reacts To Big Jena Sims News

Did Jena Sims break some big golf news on social media?

The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka reportedly posted on her Instagram Story that her husband and his fellow golfers are set to earn World Golf Ranking points.

The World Golf Ranking points have been a major topic of debate since LIV Golf was formed. However, Sims' news has not been confirmed.

"Did Jena Sims just break this news," Claire Rogers wondered on Twitter.

The golf world has yet to confirm the news, though fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"A weird flex which turns out to be wrong. Typical LIV," one fan wrote.

"Love that these guys spent weeks telling people they did it for fewer responsibilities but every time you see them they look like they’re at some mandatory team building," another fan wrote.

"In a stunning turn of events, LIV is telling players what they want to hear. The reality: The MENA Tour (lol) has submitted this week's LIV field as their own. The OWGR has NOT granted them points for this week's event as of now," No Laying Up reports.

Koepka is one of many big-name golfers to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

It's been a big past year-plus for him, too, as he got married to Sims.

For now, though, the Instagram Story announcement appears to be unsubstantiated.