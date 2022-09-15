Look: Golf World Reacts To Disturbing Paige Spiranac News

Paige Spiranac is used to having people commenting on her body on social media, but the former golfer turned influencer was taken aback by a recent round of replies.

Spiranac revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she deleted a bunch of negative comments from men "fat-shaming" her for a recent post in which she wore a tight, pink one-piece.

"Honestly the amount of men calling me 'fat' on this post is next level lol," Spiranac said on her IG story. "I've had to delete so many comments which I almost never do."

Spiranac went on to say she struggles to "maintain my ideal weight all the time for year after year" and though she diets and exercises "it doesn't come naturally to me."

Fans have chimed in with their takes on Spiranac's admission.

We don't anticipate Spiranac changing her posting habits, which include showing off her body, which she is obviously proud of even if she says she struggles to keep her weight where she wants it to be.

Good for her.

[ TMZ Sports ]