Look: Golf World Reacts To Donald Trump Logo Controversy

Former United States president Donald Trump played in the pro-am at a LIV Golf event held at his club in New Jersey earlier this week.

Trump was reportedly seen appearing to use the presidential seal on various things, like his golf towels and carts.

The 45th president of the United States is facing criticism for the reported move.

While Trump is facing criticism for the move, don't expect any significant punishment to come of this.

Still, people aren't happy.

Trump played in the pro-am at the LIV Golf event alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, according to reporters..

The former U.S. president has voiced support for LIV Golf as they attempt to impede on the PGA Tour's territory.