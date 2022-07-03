Skip to main content
Look: Golf World Reacts To 'Next Paige Spiranac' Accomplishment

Claire Fogle, the golfer named the "Next Paige Spiranac."

Instagram.

Meet Claire Hogle, a.k.a. the "next Paige Spiranac" according to some in the golf community.

Hogle, a golfer turned social media star, recently reached a significant number on Instagram.

The popular golf personality has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram.

"500 thousand of you!


wow. i am absolutely blown away. so so grateful to each and every one of you. i can’t wait to continue sharing the fun side of golf with all of you," she wrote.

That's a big number.

Golf fans are impressed.

"LETS FREAKING GO! Claire is on the rise and with no end in sight 🙌🏻👀🙌🏻. Congratulations," one fan tweeted.

"Congrats mamacita!!! All around best babe I know!!!" another fan wrote.

"You're absolutely amazing....thankful to be one of the 500k," another fan added.

Well done, Claire.