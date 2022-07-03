Look: Golf World Reacts To 'Next Paige Spiranac' Accomplishment

Meet Claire Hogle, a.k.a. the "next Paige Spiranac" according to some in the golf community.

Hogle, a golfer turned social media star, recently reached a significant number on Instagram.

The popular golf personality has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram.

"500 thousand of you!



wow. i am absolutely blown away. so so grateful to each and every one of you. i can’t wait to continue sharing the fun side of golf with all of you," she wrote.

That's a big number.

Golf fans are impressed.

"LETS FREAKING GO! Claire is on the rise and with no end in sight 🙌🏻👀🙌🏻. Congratulations," one fan tweeted.

"Congrats mamacita!!! All around best babe I know!!!" another fan wrote.

"You're absolutely amazing....thankful to be one of the 500k," another fan added.

Well done, Claire.