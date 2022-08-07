Look: Golf World Reacts To Nick Faldo's Departure Sunday

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Sir Nick Faldo of England looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After 16 years at CBS, Nick Faldo is calling his last PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship this weekend.

Understandably, it has been an emotional experience for Sir Nick, who has been as much of a broadcasting mainstay as he was on the course during his playing days.

Fittingly, CBS gave Faldo a touching on-air sendoff, and he's reeling in plenty of tributes on social media as well.

Before getting into broadcasting, the 65-year-old Faldo recorded 30 wins on the European Tour and nine on the PGA Tour in a professional career that spanned nearly four decades.

Included in those nine PGA Tour victories were six major titles: Faldo won the Masters in 1989, 1990 and 1996 and the Open in 1987, 1990 and 1992.

He also finished tied for second at the PGA Championship and earned a sole second-place finish at the US Open in 1988. In addition to his six wins, Faldo posted 20 top 10s at major tournaments.

We wish Faldo all the best in his retirement from announcing, and hopefully he can find his way back on our televisions during a golf event sometime in the future.