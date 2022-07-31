Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer.

Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year.

Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe.

Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor at Maxim's official party.

Golf fans took to social media to congratulate her.

"What an awesome day for you! There ya' go, haters!" one fan wrote.

"The guy in the back ground sure is excited," another fan joked.

"Greatest outfit ever!!" one fan added

Spiranac, with more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram, continues to build her platform.

Few in the golf community have a following as big as Spiranac's.