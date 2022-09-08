Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Outfit News

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac, the former professional golfer turned sports media personality, has made it clear that she's going to wear whatever she wants on the golf course.

Not everyone appears to be OK with that, though.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, revealed two very different reactions to her racy golf course outfits on social media.

Spiranac went viral on social media for her pink golf course outfit last week.

Golf fans took to social media to weigh in on Spiranac's outfit comment.

"Bruce definitely has iron and wedge headcovers," one fan joked.

"The great thing about it is they don't have to follow you," another fan added.

"Social media is hopeless. Keep doing you! You’re an awesome follow," one fan wrote.

Keep doing you, Paige.