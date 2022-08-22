Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Big Announcement

Who's dreamed of playing a round of golf with sports media star Paige Spiranac?

Anyone who has could get their dreams made.

Spiranac announced over the weekend that she's starting her own golf tournament, with the winners getting a chance to play a round of golf with her.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality announced the big news on Instagram.

"The Spiranac Scramble is a GO! Download the @xgolfamerica app to register for a chance to play a round of golf with me! Link in bio. Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck!" she announced.

Golf fans are pretty excited.

"Not a diva, great videos, fun podcast and the most beautiful woman in the world - full stop," one fan admitted.

"You are absolutely gorgeous and beautiful. How I would love to play a round with you one day," one fan added.

"Vibezzzzzzzz," another fan added.

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Any takers?