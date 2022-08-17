Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Big Tease

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac says a big release is coming next week.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality teased some big news on her Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

"Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever next week," she wrote.

Spiranac has released some pretty special golf towels in recent years.

Golf fans are excited.

"Shut up and take my money," one fan tweeted.

"Hallelujah," another fan wrote.

"This is FACT. Paige’s best. just wait," another fan admitted.

What do we think will be featured on Spiranac's towel?