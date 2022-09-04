Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Outfit Opinion

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Should professional golfers be allowed to wear shorts while competing?

It's been a controversial debate throughout the years. PGA Tour golfers are not able to wear shorts while competing in official events.

However, LIV Golf is reportedly letting its players wear shorts at events.

Spiranac is siding with LIV Golf.

"Honestly LIV golf allowing the guys to wear shorts is cool. Hope the PGA Tour does the same," she wrote.

Fans appear to be on Spiranac's side.

"Whose gonna break it to the PGA that shorts arent that provocative haha," one fan wrote.

"Do you think Fred Couples and Rory will be offended by this?" another fan wondered.

"They can’t now. They’ll be accused of copying LIV!" one fan added.

Golf outfits have always been a bit of a controversial topic for players and fans.

Should the PGA Tour allow golfers to wear shorts?