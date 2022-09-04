Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Course Outfit

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to make waves with her golf course outfits.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across social media platforms for a reason.

This weekend, Spiranac went viral for her golf course outfit.

Fans appear to be on Spiranac's side.

"Look at you making superintendents happy," one fan wrote.

"that pose at the beginning has me weak," another fan admitted on social media.

"Highly appreciate this public service announcement," one fan added.

"I love Paige but isn’t there a dress code at golf courses?" another fan wondered.

Do you, Paige.