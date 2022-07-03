Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Shirtless Joke

Well played, Paige Spiranac.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality often faces criticism from fans for "sexualizing" the sport of golf with her photos on videos.

So, Spiranac turned the tables on the fans this week.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer joked about a shirtless video of PGA Tour golfer Matthew Fitzpatrick.

"Is he a model or a golfer? Stop over sexualizing the beautiful game of golf," she wrote.

Well done, Paige.

Not everyone seemed to get the joke, though, perhaps telling on themselves.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality certainly has a good sense of humor.