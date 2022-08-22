Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Towel Photo

It's set to be a big week for Paige Spiranac's website.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is putting another golf towel on sale.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.

This one could be her best yet, though.

"New towel is dropping Friday!! Here’s a sneak peak from the shoot Click here to sign up for updates and be first in line for upcoming events, launches, and so much more," she announced.

Golf fans are intrigued....

"Go to your happy place happy," one fan wrote.

"I love it Paige! I love that towel a lot!!" another fan admitted.

"Is that a Happy Gilmore (scene) reference? LOL," another fan wondered.

It does seem like Spiranac is going with a Happy Gilmore-themed towel.

Get to shopping, people.