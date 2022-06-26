Look: Golf World Reacts To Racy Jena Sims Photo
Brooks Koepka is off to LIV Golf, but the multi-time major champion will still be able to play The Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, by all accounts.
Earlier this year, Koepka's new wife, Jena Sims, enjoyed her time at the U.S. Open.
The wife of the LIV Golf star shared a racy U.S. Open clubhouse photo on social media.
"Got the (country) club goin’ up," she wrote.
Sims' photo is going viral on social media.
"Dude in the back is happy," one fan joked.
"Obsesssssed," another fan admitted.
"Anyone who pulls the Marilyn Monroe in Jordan's is a ok in my book!" another fan admitted.
It will be interesting to see how Koepka fares in the LIV Golf Tour, that is for sure.