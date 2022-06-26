Look: Golf World Reacts To Racy Jena Sims Photo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Brooks Koepka is off to LIV Golf, but the multi-time major champion will still be able to play The Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, by all accounts.

Earlier this year, Koepka's new wife, Jena Sims, enjoyed her time at the U.S. Open.

The wife of the LIV Golf star shared a racy U.S. Open clubhouse photo on social media.

"Got the (country) club goin’ up," she wrote.

Sims' photo is going viral on social media.

"Dude in the back is happy," one fan joked.

"Obsesssssed," another fan admitted.

"Anyone who pulls the Marilyn Monroe in Jordan's is a ok in my book!" another fan admitted.

LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Jena Sims, fiance to Brooks Koepka of the United States, looks at her phone as she attends the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see how Koepka fares in the LIV Golf Tour, that is for sure.