Look: Golf World Reacts To Racy Paige Spiranac Photo
Paige Spiranac appears to be enjoying her summer.
The former professional golfer turned sports media personality had a particularly special Fourth of July photo share on Instagram earlier this month.
Spiranac, with millions of followers on Instagram, gave her fans a special July 4 photo.
Not everyone was appreciative, though.
"No USA bikini?" one fan wondered.
"Where’s the Fourth of July Bikini? Lol," another fan added.
"We the people need an American flag bikini from #Americassexiestmodel," one fan added.
Spiranac, of course, was recently honored by Maxim.
Enjoy the summer, Paige.