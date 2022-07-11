Look: Golf World Reacts To Racy Paige Spiranac Photo

Paige Spiranac appears to be enjoying her summer.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality had a particularly special Fourth of July photo share on Instagram earlier this month.

Spiranac, with millions of followers on Instagram, gave her fans a special July 4 photo.

Not everyone was appreciative, though.

"No USA bikini?" one fan wondered.

"Where’s the Fourth of July Bikini? Lol," another fan added.

"We the people need an American flag bikini from #Americassexiestmodel," one fan added.

Spiranac, of course, was recently honored by Maxim.

Enjoy the summer, Paige.